Skill training on fish feed production begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Dec 3: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) today commenced a seven-day skill programme on “Entrepreneurship in Fish Feed Production” at the Rangil campus.

A statement said that the training is organised by SKUAST’s Division of Fish Nutrition and Biochemistry, Faculty of Fisheries under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India. The programme is designed to equip unemployed youth and fishermen from different districts of Kashmir Valley with vital skills and knowledge in fisheries and feed production.

The main motive of the programme is to educate unemployed youth about setting up of feed mill for manufacturing of fish feed on a large scale or semi-large scale. Approximately 25 participants from various parts of Kashmir joined the program to gain a comprehensive understanding of Fish Feed Production.

Director, Research, Prof Haroon R Naik, who was the chief guest on the occasion, discussed about the benefits of entrepreneurship in fish feed production. He also talked about the importance of conducting such training programs. He highlighted that organising of such training programs infuses a sense of entrepreneurship mindset among the youth by skilling them with advanced training on various aspects of Fish culture viz a viz Feed production.

Dr Smith Lende, Head Centre of Excellence Kandhenu University, an aquaculture expert, also attended the programme and highlighted the importance of the production of feed for better returns to farmers.

During the inaugural program, Head Division of Fish Nutrition and Biochemistry, Prof Oyas Ahmad Asmi discussed about the production of low-cost feed and its benefits. Dean Faculty of Fisheries, Prof Farooz Ahmad Bhat emphasised the need to focus on practical skills and hands-on experience in fish feed production. Dean, FoFy discussed in detail the requirement of feed quantity in UT of J&K. Dr Kawkabul Saba Assistant Professor, Division of Fish Nutrition and Biochemistry SKUAST-K, provided an overview of the training programme and presented the vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, another week-long MSME Ministry-sponsored Advanced Management Development Program (A-MDP) on ‘Scientific Management of Rainbow Trout Culture for Entrepreneurship and Employment Generation’ concluded at the Faculty, Rangil. The training was organized by the Division of Aquaculture, Faculty of Fisheries.