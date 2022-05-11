SKUAST-K celebrates National Technology Day

Srinagar, May 11: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science & Technology of Kashmir held an event to commemorate National Technology Day-2022 at the Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura.
Every year National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11 with an aim to highlight the achievements of engineers and scientists in the field of technology and science.
This year’s theme for the Day was “Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future”.
The National Technology Day event was organized by the University’s Biodiversity Club, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura under the ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Prof Raihana Habib Kanth in her inaugural address said that technology today is an integral part of our daily lives, and considering its contribution to economic growth, the celebration of National Technology Day has become very significant.
Er. Abdul Rashid Bhat, Documentary Film Maker, EMMRC University of Kashmir, was the lead speaker on the occasion, who while speaking emphasized that students should enhance their skill by knowing the practical applications of science and engineering.
Today skilled hand is the demand of time for the development of the nation and to enhance employability, he added. He also presented a documentary on solid waste management.
In this program, many school students, scholars and scientists participated.
Quiz competition was also conducted for school students to find out their skill and talent in different areas of science and general awareness. The students were awarded with prizes and certificates.