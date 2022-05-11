SKUAST-K celebrates National Technology Day

Srinagar, May 11: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science & Technology of Kashmir held an event to commemorate National Technology Day-2022 at the Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura.

Every year National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11 with an aim to highlight the achievements of engineers and scientists in the field of technology and science.

This year’s theme for the Day was “Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future”.

The National Technology Day event was organized by the University’s Biodiversity Club, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura under the ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.