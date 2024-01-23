SKUAST-K charts future course in Academic Council Meeting

Srinagar, Jan 22: The 43rd Academic Council meeting was held in SKUAST-K, Shalimar Campus under the chairmanship of Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai Vice-Chancellor.

The meeting was attended by Directors, Officers, Deans of Faculties/Colleges nominated members academician/scientists from sister universities of UT of J&K, Heads of the Divisions and Faculty members besides some guest members including Prof Masoodi, Prof Mushtaq Lone and Prof Bhadwal from Kashmir University, Cluster University and SKUAST-J respectively.

The proceedings of the meeting commenced with the highlights of academic achievements presented by Prof TH Masoodi, Registrar followed by innovative ideas in the domain of agriculture and Allied Sciences already conceived or in the pipeline to be launched shortly apart from other skill-oriented and economy-friendly courses embedded in the University academic curriculum.

The thrust areas included in the Academic Council meeting were the establishment of the School of Advanced Applied Biosciences with the institution of UG & PG Degrees in Microbiology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Agro-Chemistry etc, the establishment of the school of one Health, Creation of Division of Poultry Science and Creation of the directorate of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Several new courses were proposed with the updation of the Course curriculum in line with NEP- 2020 Guidelines and were discussed and approved by the council.

At the core of the debate was inclusive academic wisdom, the house witnessed today the innovative ideas from the scientific fraternity for the new academic ventures to be introduced across faculties and colleges of the university shortly.

Vice Chancellor, deliberated on the futuristic role of the University and the new courses and degrees envisioned for futuristic agriculture in tune with Viksit Bharat @2047.The meeting ended amicably in a conducive manner.