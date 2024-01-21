SKUAST-K concludes management development programmes

Srinagar, Jan 21: The School of Agri-Economics and Horti-business Management at SKUAST Shalimar concludes two dynamic Management Development Programmes on “Professional Business Plans for Sunrise Industries” and “Export Management in Agriculture” today.

The event was graced by the presence of the Head of Dr SH Baba of SAE&HBM, SKUAST-K as the Chief Guest; Dr FA Shaheen (Associate Professor SAE&HBM) as the Guest of Honour; Dr. Omar Fayaz Khan (Asstt. Prof. SAE&HBM) and Dr Abid Sultan (Asstt.Professor, SAE&HBM), were important persons of the session.

The programme began with an overview of both programmes by Dr Abid Sultan (Programme Coordinator) highlighting the intensive workshops and expert sessions that equipped 50 participants from diverse institutes like GDC Nawakadal, Kashmir University, IGNOU, SKUAST Kashmir, and more with the knowledge and skills to excel in emerging fields and work on startups.