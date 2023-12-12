SKUAST-K empowers rural youth with skill-development training programmes

Pulwama, Dec 12: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir celebrated the successful conclusion of four one-week skill development training programmes held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Pulwama today.

The training programmes covered diverse skill areas, including sheep farming, mushroom production, horticulture nursery raising, and fodder production, aiming to empower rural unemployed youth. The valedictory function witnessed the participation of over 120 enthusiastic trainees.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom was the chief guest of the occasion. He commended the efforts of KVK in skill upgrading and technology dissemination.

While speaking about the Holistic Agriculture Development programme, the DC said that there are around 29 schemes in HADP which can be availed by the farmers. He assured continued support for the proper implementation of HADP programmes and applauded the substantial female participation in the training.

He also emphasised the untapped potential in sectors like agriculture, fisheries, and horticulture in District Pulwama. He announced the District Administration’s commitment to sponsoring future training programmes conducted by KVK to further harness this potential.

Prof MAA Sidique, Director Education, SKUAST-K, emphasized the pivotal role of extension services and successful technology transfer from lab to land in the development of the rural economy.

Prof D.M. Makhdoomi, Director Extension SKUAST-K, highlighted SKUAST-K’s initiatives in uplifting the morale of unemployed rural youth by transforming them into employment generators.

Certificates were distributed among all participants, recognizing their successful completion of the training programs. The event showcased the commitment of District Administration and SKUAST Kashmir and in fostering rural development through skill enhancement, contributing to the overall socio-economic growth of the region.