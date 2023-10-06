SKUAST-K excels in Technology Developers Exhibition

Srinagar, Oct 6: The AICRP on Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (PHET), Srinagar Centre, Division of Food Science & Technology, SKUAST-Kashmir, has emerged as a shining star in the field of agricultural technology innovation.
The centre secured the coveted 1st place out of thirty-one participating centres from across the country as the 'Outstanding Exhibitor' in the 'Technology Developers Exhibition Category' at the ICAR-CIPHET Industry Interface Fair on Agro-Processing (CIPHET-IIFA-2023) and Kisan Mela. This prestigious event took place from October 3rd to 5th, 2023, coinciding with the 35th Foundation Day of the Institute, CIPHET Ludhiana.
The Technology Developers Exhibition at CIPHET is renowned for its rigorous evaluation criteria and fierce competition, providing a platform for AICRP Centres to showcase their groundbreaking innovations and technological prowess. Achieving top honours in such a competitive environment is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and excellence consistently demonstrated by the Srinagar Centre.
Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganaei, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-Kashmir, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Principal Investigator, Prof. Syed Zameer Hussain, and his dedicated team for this remarkable achievement. He emphasised the importance of AICRP on PHET, Srinagar Centre's ongoing work in developing technologies that benefit the farmers and industries of Jammu and Kashmir.
"This remarkable feat not only showcases the dedication of Prof. Syed Zameer Hussain, PI AICRP on PHET, Srinagar Centre, and his team to innovation but also solidifies their position as a pioneering force in technology development," Prof. Ganai commented.
He further added that winning this prestigious award serves as a motivating force for the AICRP on PHET team to continue striving for excellence, pushing boundaries, and making a meaningful impact on society.
The AICRP on PHET, Srinagar Centre, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to improving agricultural practices, post-harvest management, and food processing techniques. This recognition at the Technology Developers Exhibition reaffirms their leadership in the field of agricultural technology and their dedication to enhancing the livelihoods of farmers and the agricultural industry in the region.
The innovative technologies showcased by the Srinagar Centre at the CIPHET-IIFA-2023 exhibition hold great promise for improving food security, reducing post-harvest losses, and enhancing the overall agricultural landscape in the region and beyond.