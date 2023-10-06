SKUAST-K excels in Technology Developers Exhibition

The centre secured the coveted 1st place out of thirty-one participating centres from across the country as the 'Outstanding Exhibitor' in the 'Technology Developers Exhibition Category' at the ICAR-CIPHET Industry Interface Fair on Agro-Processing (CIPHET-IIFA-2023) and Kisan Mela. This prestigious event took place from October 3rd to 5th, 2023, coinciding with the 35th Foundation Day of the Institute, CIPHET Ludhiana.

The Technology Developers Exhibition at CIPHET is renowned for its rigorous evaluation criteria and fierce competition, providing a platform for AICRP Centres to showcase their groundbreaking innovations and technological prowess. Achieving top honours in such a competitive environment is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and excellence consistently demonstrated by the Srinagar Centre.