SKUAST-K extends outreach to Jammu, organises 7 skill trainings

Jammu, Nov 8: Under the entrepreneurship and skill development programme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt of India, SKUAST-K has been entrusted with skill development of youth and promotion of entrepreneurial ecosystem in J&K and Ladakh UTs.

A statement issued here said that for the year 2023-24, the agricultural university has been awarded more than 550 skill trainings to be conducted across the regions of J&K and Ladakh. In this endeavor, SKUAST-K’s Directorate of Planning & Monitoring, organised seven entrepreneurship awareness camps on ‘Branding and Marketing of Honey’ in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts for the entrepreneurs and rural youth.

Four programmes were conducted at Panchayat Level in Gagian in District Jammu, Panchayat Roun and Darsoo in District Udhampur, Panchayat-Utterbehni in District-Samba, whereas one programme was conducted at Village Rattian in Jammu district in collaboration with Department of Agriculture and Family Welfare, Jammu.

Two programmes were conducted in two Govt Degree colleges of District Kathua (Hiranagar and Marheen). All the Programmes were conducted with the overall supervision of Prof Haroon R. Naik, Nodal Officer (MSME)/Director Research, SKUAST-Kashmir.

During the said programme, Dr Sushil Kumar, Associate Professor, SKUAST-K and Course Coordinator of the programs highlighted the importance of branding and marketing of honey and the strategies involved like brand, identification, packaging design, targeted marketing, quality assurance, promotion and royalty programmes, regional and national event etc.