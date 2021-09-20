SKUAST-K holds 3-day training on leadership motivation

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, organised a three-day training programme, ‘Asrar-e-Khudi’ on leadership and motivation for the students and scholars of the university.

SKUAST-K's Faculty of Forestry organised the online training organised under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project for the institutional development of the university.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the training, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K Prof JP Sharma said leaders have pivotal in changing society for good. He encouraged the faculty members for organising such programmes for the creation of future leaders from the university.

Director Planning and Monitoring and PI NAHEP, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, in his remarks, talked about the SKUAST-K's well-thought direction in achieving its goals through effective leadership. He further desired to have such curricula integrated with the current academic setup. Dean Faculty of Forestry, Prof Tariq H Masoodi discussed the importance of motivation and leadership in achieving collective goals.

Prominent speakers and trainers: Manjula Sularia, CEO Transformers Value Creators; Dr Saurabh, Head School of Business SMVDU and Dr Rashi Taggar, Asst. Prof. Faculty of Management, SMVDU, conducted the training.

Convenor of the programme, Prof PA Khan welcomed the guests, and Prof Farooq Ahmad Zaki (Senior Consultant, NAHEP) presented real-life leadership experiences while at the administrative positions of SKUAST-K.

Dr Sabeena Nabi, in association with Prof PA Khan (HOD, FBT), Dr Akhlaq Amin Wani (Coordinator, NAHEP-Forestry), Dr Abid Sultan, Dr Ashfaq Mir and Dr Maqbool coordinated the training.

Manjula Sularia presented an engaging and interactive session on motivation, empathy, change and emotional intelligence. Dr Rashi Taggar held his session on effective leadership and the role of leadership in the contemporary world. Dr Saurabh trained the participants about resource management, its principles and RACI Matrix.

Prof KN Qaisar, Prof SA Gangoo, Dr JA Mugloo, Dr Aasif, students, faculty members and scholars attended the inaugural session.