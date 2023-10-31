SKUAST-K holds 3 entrepreneurship awareness programmes

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kshmir organised three Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes (EAP) on vegetable nursery raising techniques in district Ganderbal.

A statement said that about 50 participants were imparted training and awareness on ‘Vegetable Nursery Raising Techniques’ organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Vegetable Sciences, Faculty of Horticulture and the MSME training of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises at Dabb, and Repore-A villages of Ganderbal.

The programmes were coordinated by Dr Ummyiah H Masoodi, Assistant Professor, Division of Vegetable Science, SKUAST-K. These programmes were an effort to develop awareness among the participants regarding entrepreneurship avenues in vegetable nursery raising with the aim of motivating them to take up this venture for greater economic benefits. The primary objective of this awareness programme was to identify gaps in the startup ecosystem and develop strategies to create an enabling environment for scaling up successful agri-business ventures.

During the awareness programmes lectures were delivered by experts from the Division of Vegetable Science, Dr Gazala Nazir and Dr Syed Berjes Zehra who highlighted different methods of nursery raising in vegetables and also made the participants aware about the ways and means of raising their income through the sale of vegetable seedlings. Marketing strategies for greater coverage were also discussed with the participants.

By the end of these three programmes, the coordinator Dr Ummyiah H Masoodi was thankful to the participants for participating in the programme with great interest and enthusiasm. Nodal officer MSME trainings of SKUAST-Kashmir, Dr Haroon Naik who is the Planning and Monitoring Officer of the University and Dr Baseerat Afroza, the HOD, Division of Vegetable Science have been actively involved in the smooth conduct and successful completion of all these programmes.