SKUAST-K holds 5 entrepreneurship awareness programmes on high-value vegetable production

Srinagar: In a bid to foster the culture of entrepreneurship in the high-value vegetable crop sector, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Division of Vegetable Sciences, Shalimar conducted five entrepreneurship awareness programmes (EAP) in three districts of the Kashmir division.

As per the statement issued here, the workshops focused on awareness about various new technology-based high-value vegetable crop industries viz: Scientific cultivation of high-value low volume vegetable crops (at Dab Ganderbal); Importance and production technology of high-value vegetable crops (at Gutlibagh Wayil Ganderbal and Repora Ganderbal) and popularization of exotic vegetables to increase farm income (at Dadasara Tral and Wadura Sopore Baramulla) from October 17-22.

These awareness programmes were sponsored by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). These programmes aimed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs, vegetable growers, young youth and progressive farmers with the knowledge and resources necessary to thrive in this dynamic field. About 50 participants were registered for the program at each location. Led by a team of experts from the division of vegetable science SKUAST-K, each program delved into critical aspects of high-value vegetable crop production, marketing, and management, tailored to meet the specific needs and challenges of the local communities.