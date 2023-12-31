SKUAST-K holds awareness programme on high-value vegetable cultivation

Srinagar, Dec 31: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir held an entrepreneurship awareness program on ‘Scientific Cultivation Of High-Value Low Volume Vegetable Crops’ at Tangmarg, Baramulla.

The training was organised by the Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture under sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Govt of India. The program aimed to disseminate knowledge and promote best practices in high-value vegetable production, focusing on advanced techniques, modern technologies, and sustainable methodologies. The training coordinator, Dr Syed Berjes Zehra emphasised the role of these programs in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and empowering farmers with the requisite skills and knowledge to enhance crop productivity and quality, thereby improving their livelihoods.