SKUAST-K holds awareness programme on protected cultivation of vegetables

Srinagar, Dec 16: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Saturday organised an extensive awareness and popularisation programme on ‘Protected Cultivation of Vegetable Crops’ at Bandipora.

A statement said that the programme was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra Bandipora under the ‘Innovative Extension Approaches for Promoting Agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir’ project of the Holistic Agriculture Development Project. Farmers, agriculture entrepreneurs, and others from different parts of the District Bandipora participated in the programme.

The programme aimed to educate and empower farmers with innovative techniques to enhance productivity and sustainability in vegetable cultivation.

Chief Horticulture Officer, Bandipora, Farooq Ahmad, while speaking on the occasion, said that the initiative is geared towards equipping local farmers with advanced techniques that enhance crop yields, improve quality, and ensure sustainability.

Dr Feroz Ahmad Parray, Assistant Professor FOA Wadura provided insights into greenhouse and polyhouse technologies to optimise environmental factors for better crop yields.

Course Coordinator Dr Tahir Saleem, Scientist KVK Bandipora, said protected cultivation is a game-changer in modern agriculture, and the program aims to empower farmers with the knowledge and tools needed for protected vegetable cultivation.

Programme Coordinator KVK Bandipora, Dr Tariq Sultan, said that the protected cultivation emphasizes environment-friendly and sustainable practices, promoting resource-efficient farming methods that contribute to long-term agricultural resilience.

Participants gained insights into best practices, challenges, and success stories related to protected cultivation.