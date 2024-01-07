SKUAST-K holds awareness programmes in Anantnag, Shopian

Srinagar, Jan 7: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir held two one-day entrepreneurship awareness and training programmes on canopy management of high-density orchards and biological management of plant diseases in Anantnag and Shopian districts.

A statement said that the trainings were organised by the Krishi Vikas Kendras of Anantnag and Shopian under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The training on ‘Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Canopy Management in Apple with special Reference to Modern High-Density Orchards’ by the KVK Anantnag was held at Larkipora-Dooru, Anantnag. The training was attended by more than 60 aspiring entrepreneurs and unemployed youth of the area.

Training Coordinator & Head, KVK-Anantnag, Dr Ishtiyaq A Khan, highlighting entrepreneurship opportunities in the horticultural sector, showcasing successful entrepreneurs nurtured by the KVK Anantnag. Technical session and practical demonstrations of canopy management were held during the one-day training. Senior Horticulture Development Officer, Dooru, Dr Rubika, deliberated upon the importance of Canopy Management.

The awareness program on ‘Recent Advances in Biological Management of Plant Diseases’ by KVK Shopian at Ratnipora village of the district. About 80 aspiring entrepreneurs and unemployed youth of the nearby areas participated in the training along with the scientific and technical staff of the KVK.

Senior scientist and Head KVK Shopian Dr Zaffar Afroz Badri briefed the audience about the highlights of the training programme and presented a detailed presentation on the biological management of seed-borne diseases and biological control of plant diseases in vegetable crops. Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandit emphasized on role of canopy management in managing plant diseases.