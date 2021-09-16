SKUAST-K holds brainstorming workshop on Innovation, Startup Policy-2021

Prof Sharma said there is no other sector than agriculture which has the highest number of entrepreneurial opportunities, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir that has tremendous potential in varied fields of the sector from food processing to food packaging, livestock and dairy industry, aromatic to medicinal plants.

However, he stressed that it is important to generate entrepreneurial ideas based on problem-solving and market demand.

While congratulating Director Planning and Monitoring for creating an ecosystem and conducting such events in the universities, Prof Sharma extended his and the university’s full support for such initiatives.

Director Planning and Monitoring, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who is also the Principal Investigator of the World Bank-ICAR funded NAHEP project for the institutional development of the university, deliberated in detail about the draft policy, its aims and objectives and the plan to go ahead. He said the policy delineates incentives for faculty and students involved in innovation and startups and suggests mechanisms in the areas of IP ownership, revenue sharing, equity sharing between institutes and incubated startups.

Talking about the various achievements of the university, Prof Ganai said SKUAST-K has emerged as the innovation university of Jammu and Kashmir. “In last two years, besides securing a number of patents and IPs, SKUAST-K has bagged a number of awards and grants for its innovations and startup ideas, including five prestigious BIRAC BIG grants from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India,” he said.

Director Innovation and Incubation Centre, IIT-Kanpur and member National Startup Advisory Council, Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, who participated through online mode, said that an innovation and startup policy is a must for an institution like SKUAST-K to achieve excellence in the field. He said securing five BIRAC grants is a big achievement. “I don’t know any other institution in the country which has got the give grants in such a short span of time. Only 3% of the applicants are able to secure a BIRAC grant. I congratulated you for this,” said Prof Bandyopadhyay.

Prof EMERITUS, Texas USA, Prof Bhanu Chowdhary said the university must focus on the curriculum right set of courses which can ignite the current of innovation among the students and help foster startups and entrepreneurship from the university.