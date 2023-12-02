SKUAST-K holds HADP awareness programme in Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 2: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir organised a daylong awareness-cum-popularisation programme on apple production technologies at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anantnag on Thursday.

A statement said that the awareness programme was organised under the Innovative Extension Approaches for Promoting Agriculture in J&K project of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) on ‘Enhancing Apple Production: Comprehensive Pre and Post-Harvest Management Strategies with Value Addition Techniques’.

Director Extension, SKUAST-K, Prof Dil M Makhdoomi, who was the chief guest, emphasised the potential of HADP to make farming not only economically rewarding but also appealing to the youth, agricultural entrepreneurs, and farmers. He highlighted the pivotal role of technology in bridging the gap between scientists and farmers, underscoring the vital contribution of the apple industry to Jammu & Kashmir’s economy.

Naib Tehsildar Dooru Farooq Ahmad Dar stressed the importance of knowledge and the exchange of scientific ideas among farmers, rural youth, and entrepreneurs. He highlighted the positive impact of such interactions hold for the horticultural landscape of the district.