SKUAST-K holds workshop on backyard poultry farming

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof Sarfaraz A Wani, Director Research and Prof MT Banday, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences. University Librarian Prof Shoiab Kamil was also present in the Workshop. The programme was attended by University Scientists, Officers of Animal Husbandry Department, Officers of NABARD, Programme Coordinators of KVK’s, Subject Matter Specialists, Research Scholars and a large number of poultry farmers.

Progress of various ongoing projects like ICAR-Poultry Seed Project, DBT-HortiPoultry Project, NABARD-Elite layer project was assessed and feedback from the farmers and field functionaries was collected. The need for convergence between University Researchers, Extension functionaries, Development Departments and other field agencies for sustainable development and the overall progress of Agriculture and allied sectors was felt.

The research and development needs of farmers were assessed and feedback was collected to align the future projects to farmers’ needs. Prof Azmat Alam Khan, Associate Director Research & Principal Investigator of externally funded projects thanked the funding agencies for supporting the projects and various Divisions of Faculty, Officers from Development Departments, KVK Scientists and Farmers for their support in effective implementation of the externally funded projects. Some progressive farmers and Scientists associated with the implementation of the projects were felicitated for their outstanding contribution.