SKUAST-K holds workshop on ‘idea to startup’ in Baramulla

Srinagar, Nov 29: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir conducted a daylong workshop on ‘Idea to Startup & Business Model Canvas’ at Govt Degree College for Women, Baramulla.

The workshop was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt of India, for the unemployed youth of Baramulla. The workshop was attended by Prof Neeloar Bhat, Principal, Govt. Degree College for Women, Baramulla, faculty members, Naveed Hamid, Chief Executive officer, SKIIE Centre and Coordinator of the MSME Programme and more than 100 aspiring entrepreneurs and students from various disciplines. The speaker for this workshop was Naveed Hamid, Chief Executive Officer of SKUAST Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Centre (SKIIEC).

The main objective of this workshop was to aware, sensitize and motivate the youth towards entrepreneurship and to ideate and show them various facets of startup opportunities. Naveed Hamid briefed the audience on how to ideate, why to ideate and what for to ideate and presented a detailed overview of Ideation. He further exposed the young minds to the ecosystem created and build by SKUAST-K for young budding entrepreneurs to take their simple ideas to the next level of startup opportunities.