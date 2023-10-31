SKUAST-K incubation centre CEO selected mentor by IIT Bombay

Srinagar: Chief Executive Officer, SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre, Naveed Hamid, has been selected “Top Mentor” by Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Bombay, a trailblazing organisation with 25 years of legacy and backing from UNESCO, Make in India, Startup India, and Digital India.

A statement said that the selection was announced by the team Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Bombay recently after a rigorous three-round screening process across the nation. CEO, SKIIE Centre, Naveed Hamid was selected among thousands of applicants across the nation to mentor the young minds and incubates under the Entrepreneurship Centre IIT Bombay.

He has been given the key responsibility of mentoring a team of 50 innovators from diverse fields.

Previously Naveed Hamid was selected as a mentor of ATL under NITI AYOG to mentor more than 45 young students of different schools to compete at the national level under the ATL Challenge.

Till date Naveed Hamid has mentored more than 500+ Innovators/ startups and established 30+ DPIIT-recognised Startups in diverse fields and raised funds Rs 13.50 crore approx from various agencies/ schemes for taking their ideas to the next level.

Naveed is associated with various leading funding agencies and connects with leading national and international bio incubators like Launchpad Incubator, Australia, Venture Centre, SINE IITB, Baramati Incubator, CCAMP, CCAMB, T-HUB, Wadhwani AI, SIIC IITK etc. He is also a technical evaluation member of various funding agencies to support various startups.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST K Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai congratulated Naveed Hamid for the achievement and stated that this is really a proud moment for all SKUASTians and people of the union territory of J&K in whole that a young boy from this Union territory has marked a place at the national level to share mentor pool platform with leading mentors of our country. This will bring a new change, experience and a next-level connect in our innovational system.