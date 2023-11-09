SKUAST-K incubation centre holds first board of directors meeting

Srinagar, Nov 9: The first board of directors meeting of SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre was held on Thursday in the Discovery Building at the Shalimar campus to discuss the future course of action and approve the work agenda as per the mandate.

A statement said Besides the board members Prof Azmat Alam Khan, OSD to Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Dr Farhet A Shaheen, associate professor, School of Agriculture Economics, SKUAST-K, Naveed Hamid, Chief Executive Officer of SKIIE Centre, the BoD meeting was also attended by the Head of Scientific Divisions, Department of Sciences and Technology (DST), Govt of India, Dr Praveen Roy, and Consultant DST Dr Naveed Vasishta.

The SKIIE Centre, established as a Section 8 company of SKUAST-K, is supported by the DST under the Inclusive Technology Business Incubation (ITBI) National Initiative For Developing And Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI) scheme for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship culture among the students, faculties, entrepreneurs, and nearby communities.

SKIIE Centre CEO Naveed Hamid conducted the proceedings of the meeting. He briefed the board members about the status and progress made so far in the arena of Incubation and Startups and apprised them about the out-of-the-box strategies adopted by SKIIE Centre for becoming No. 1 in innovation and entrepreneurship ranking released by DST J&K UT among all Universities in J&K UT.

The DST team appreciated the move taken by the SKIIE Centre to create a few verticals of sustainable models for the incubator and put responsibility on CEO SKIIE Centre for newly sanctioned incubators in the Kashmir region to streamline their incubation activities.

Prof Azmat Alam, who chaired the BoD meeting, appraised the university’s achievements in the field of innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship with the aid of the SKIIE Centre.

At the end of the meeting, Dr Farhet A Shaheen presented the vote of thanks.

Later, the DST team led by Dr Praveen Roy met Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai. He appraised the DST team about the steps taken to make SKUAST-K country’s first innovation-led farm university in the country.