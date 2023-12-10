SKUAST-K innovator bags Rs 3 lakh startup grant from IIT Ropar

Srinagar, Dec 10: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir innovator has been awarded a startup grant of Rs 3 lakh from IIT Ropar.

A statement said that Dr Rafiya Mushtaq’s startup, Techno Orchard, has been awarded a cash grant through the iHub AWaDH Samridhi 2.0 funding program at IIT Ropar. She has developed a Semi-autonomous sensor-based pruner for apple plantations with high cutting and time efficiency. Her selection for the grant was made after participating in a startup competition.

Rafiya, who has been awarded PhD in fruit sciences was felicitated at SAMRIDHI 2.0, a startup accelerator program with a Rs 5 Crore fund designed to make a substantial impact on the deep-tech startup ecosystem across the country at AWaDH, a DST ICPS Technology Innovation Hub, IIT Ropar.

Director of IIT Ropar, Prof Rajeev Ahuja, and Dean, IIT Ropar, Dr Pushpendra P Singh, praised the innovative sensor-based pruner for apple plantation displayed by Techno Orchard and committed to providing funding to Techno Orchard for fueling its growth.

Rafiya is an incubatee at the SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre. Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, congratulated Rafiya on the significant achievement.