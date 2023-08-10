SKUAST-K, KVK Budgam organise capacity building training programme

Budgam: SKUAST-K, KVK Budgam today started a six-day capacity building training programme (CBTP) on “Organic In Situ Input Production for Vegetable Production” in collaboration with Directorate of Research, SKUAST-K, Shalimar.

The training programme is being conducted under the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) project on the Alternate system of Agriculture with an aim to impart required skills and Entrepreneurship opportunities in the field of organic vegetable production in district Budgam with organic inputs.

The program will also provide insight into organic farming and the production of organic inputs to the trainees so that they can produce organic vegetables in a health-conscious society.

Senior Scientist & Head KVK Budgam, Dr Bilal Ahmad Lone deliberated upon the concept of organic agriculture and its importance with respect to ancient and modern eras. Participants are from different areas of District Budgam.