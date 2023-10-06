SKUAST-K, KVK Budgam organise Entrepreneur Awareness Programme

Budgam, Oct 6: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Budgam, SKUAST-K organised one day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) on ‘Composting Methods for Organic Waste Decomposition’ for farmers of Garend Budgam.
A statement said that the programme was sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), GoI. The training programme was aimed to sensitize and build entrepreneurial mindset among the farmers and develop their skills so that they can convert waste to wealth.
A total of 65 farmers from the said village attended the awareness programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bilal Ahmad Lone (Sr. Scientist & Head KVK Budgam) stressed on the role of such awareness programmes for instilling an entrepreneurship spirit among the people as composting has become a popular business opportunity for entrepreneurs in India.
Dr Shazia Ramzan (SMS Soil Science) discussed the said theme highlighting the scientific methods of organic waste decomposition and importance of vermicomposting. Such practices can reduce the pollution at huge levels. Composting has gained renewed attention in recent years due to its potential to reduce waste and improve soil health.