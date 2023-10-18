SKUAST-K, KVK Budgam organise entrepreneurship awareness programme

Budgam, Oct 18: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Budgam SKUAST-K organised a one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) on “Trichoderma a biofertilizer and biofungicide for sustainable organic vegetable production” for farmers of Gariend Budgam sponsored by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME).
The training programme was aimed to sensitize and build an entrepreneurial mindset among the farmers and develop their skills in the cultivation of organic vegetables by the use of Trichoderma as a biofertilizer and bioagent.
A total of 57 trainees from the said village attended the awareness programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bilal Ahmad Lone, Sr. Scientist & Head KVK Budgam, stressed on the role of such awareness programmes for instilling an entrepreneurship spirit among the people.
Also, he stressed upon the use of Trichoderma particularly in vegetables as it is widely used for its well-known biological control mechanism.
Dr Ambreen Nabi SMS Vegetable Science deliberated about the purpose of producing organic vegetable crops. Dr. Shazia Ramzan,SMS Soil Science, discussed in detail how Trichoderma act as biofertilizers and how it can be incorporated with vermicompost or FYM in order to produce quality vegetable crop.
By incorporating Trichoderma in the soil we can reduce the pollution and can improve soil health. With green agricultural development, people are urgently seeking safe, effective and environmentally friendly plant disease control measures.
In this regard Dr Vaseem Yousuf Sr. Scientist Plant Protection discussed the disease management of root diseases of vegetable crops by the use of Trichoderma and its role in improving the quality of vegetables.
During the programme, vermicompost was distributed among the participants. The programme was also attended by other scientists of KVK Budgam.