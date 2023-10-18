SKUAST-K, KVK Budgam organise entrepreneurship awareness programme

The training programme was aimed to sensitize and build an entrepreneurial mindset among the farmers and develop their skills in the cultivation of organic vegetables by the use of Trichoderma as a biofertilizer and bioagent.

A total of 57 trainees from the said village attended the awareness programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bilal Ahmad Lone, Sr. Scientist & Head KVK Budgam, stressed on the role of such awareness programmes for instilling an entrepreneurship spirit among the people.