SKUAST-K organises awareness programme on ‘Apple Fruit Borer’ in Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 5: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir organized a mega awareness-cum-farmer interaction program on the Apple Fruit Borer pest in Baramulla district on Monday.

The event was held at Dak Bungalow, Sopore in collaboration with the district horticulture department under the Minimization of Pesticide Use in Agriculture Project. It aimed to educate apple growers about this new pest that poses a threat to orchards in the valley.

Presiding over the function as chief guest, Dr Shabir Ahmed Raina, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla emphasised the need for farmers to adopt the latest technologies from SKUAST-K and the horticulture department to improve produce quality.

Prof Manzoor Ahmed Paray, Head of SKUAST’s Entomology Division provided detailed insights into the Apple Fruit Borer’s lifecycle, spread and management. He stressed on controlling the pest in its early stage before it infects more orchards.

The district horticulture and agriculture officers also attended the event along with local fruit grower associations. Dr Barkat Hussain, Chief Scientist, gave a presentation on the pest’s biology and spread mechanisms. Suggestions were provided on using pheromone traps for pest management.

The program concluded with the distribution of pheromone-based equipment among orchardists to implement the suggested pest control techniques. SKUAST scientists promised continued support to farmers in tackling emerging horticultural challenges like the Apple Fruit Borer through such awareness initiatives.