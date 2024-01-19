SKUAST-K organises entrepreneurship awareness programme

Srinagar, Jan 19: SKUAST-K organised a one-day awareness programme today at Pehlipora Shopian under the Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India (MSME).

More such programmes will be conducted throughout the Kashmir region under the patronage of Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganie Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdomi (Director Extension –SKUAST-K)and Prof Haroon Naik (PPMO-SKUAST-K).

Senior scientist and head KVK Shopian Dr Zaffar Afroz Badri along with his scientific staff are coordinating, executing & monitoring these programmes in the Shopian district.

Today the programme entitled “Skill development training programme on vermicompost” was conducted by coordinator Dr Shabeer Ahmad Ganie, Scientist Plant Protection KVK Shopian at Pehlipora Keller village of district Shopian.

Farmers involved in vegetable cultivation and apple farming participated in the programme.

A total of 70 trainees participated in the programme and showed keen interest in starting a venture in entrepreneurship opportunities in vermicompost production and its role in doubling the farmer’s income and soil health management.