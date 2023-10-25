SKUAST-K organises Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes

This program was an effort to develop awareness among the participants regarding entrepreneurship avenues in vegetable nursery raising to motivate them to take up this venture for greater economic benefits. The primary objective of this awareness program was to identify gaps in the startup ecosystem and develop strategies to create an enabling environment for scaling up successful agri-business ventures. During the awareness programs lectures were delivered by experts from the Division of Vegetable Science, Dr Gazala Nazir, Dr Syed Berjes Zehra and Dr Asima Amin, who highlighted different High-Tech methods of nursery raising in vegetables and also made the participants aware of the ways and means of raising their income through the sale of vegetable seedlings. Marketing strategies for greater coverage were also discussed with the participants. By the end of these three programs, the coordinator Dr Ummyiah H Masoodi thanked the nodal officer MSME trainings of SKUAST-K, Dr Haroon Naik, HOD, Division of Vegetable Science, and Dr Baseerat Afroza for their support.