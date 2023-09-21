SKUAST-K organises training programme

A statement said that the programme is being sponsored by the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), SKUAST-K. The inaugural session was presided by Prof (Dr) Farooz A. Bhat, Dean, Faculty of Fisheries. The inaugural session was attended by Prof. (Dr.) Adnan Abubakr, Head Div. of Aquatic Environmental Management (AEM), Heads of the Divisions and scientific staff of Faculty of Fisheries.