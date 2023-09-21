SKUAST-K organises training programme

Srinagar, Sep 21: A 7-day training programme on 'Water Quality Management: A Practical Approach', organised by Division of Aquatic Environmental Management, Faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-K started from September 19 at University Campus, Rangil.
A statement said that the programme is being sponsored by the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), SKUAST-K. The inaugural session was presided by Prof (Dr) Farooz A. Bhat, Dean, Faculty of Fisheries. The inaugural session was attended by Prof. (Dr.) Adnan Abubakr, Head Div. of Aquatic Environmental Management (AEM), Heads of the Divisions and scientific staff of Faculty of Fisheries.
The programme has been specifically designed for Undergraduate students of different Government Degree Colleges having Industrial Fish and fisheries and Environmental Sciences as major subjects.