SKUAST-K organises workshop on organic farming

Srinagar, Nov 8: A two-day brainstorming workshop on “Elevating Movement of Organic Farming in Kashmir” is being organised by the Directorate of Research, SKUAST-Kashmir under the HADP project “Alternate Agriculture System for Sustainability”.

The workshop is being organised in collaboration with the National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming Ghaziabad UP, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India which today got underway at SKUAST-Kashmir.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof.Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, who in his inaugural address highlighted the need for organic agriculture in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the need for branding of our niche crops which are grown organically in the UT so that the farmers can export their produce for maximum returns.

He also emphasised the need to reduce the footprints of pesticides in both agriculture and horticulture.

Dr Gagnesh Sharma, Director National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming was the keynote speaker at the event. He gave a brief about the importance of branding of produce as well as branding of areas and the procedures to be followed for declaring areas as organic.

Dr Srinivasan Certification Officer and Dr Panday from NCONF were present on the occasion. Officers from development departments of Kashmir Valley also participated in the event.