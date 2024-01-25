SKUAST-K pioneers agricultural innovation with 2 BIRAC-BIG Grant for startups

Srinagar, Jan 25: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir continues to make significant strides towards its goal of becoming an “Innovation lead Farm University.”

In the latest achievement, the university has secured two Biotechnology Ignition Grants (BIG) of Rs 50 Lakh each, reaffirming its commitment to fostering innovation in agriculture.

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council announced the list of BIG grant awardees in January 2024, designating the grants as seed money for the validation of Proof of Concept for startups. Among the notable recipients of the BIG Birac Awards in 2024 are two talented minds from SKUAST-K: Dr Sahar Saleem Bhat and Irfan Gul.

These grants mark SKUAST-K’s ascent as the No. 1 State Agriculture University in the country and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, having earned the highest number of BIRAC-BIG grants, totalling 13.

The recent success in securing two Biotechnology Ignition Grants (BIG) by SKUAST Kashmir reflects the culmination of a robust ecosystem designed to support innovators and startups.

The university has fostered an environment conducive to innovation with key components, such as the SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre (SKIIEC), serving as an incubation hub. SKUAST-K has also implemented a dynamic innovation and startup policy (SISP) for both faculty and students. Furthermore, the university benefits from a Technology Business Incubator from the Department of Science & Technology, New Delhi. With 10 state-of-the-art in-house dedicated R&D labs and Centers of Excellence, SKUAST-K provides a comprehensive infrastructure. Additionally, the presence of the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Centre (AIML) further enhances the university’s capabilities in fostering cutting-edge research and technological advancements. This multifaceted approach underscores SKUAST-K’s commitment to creating a thriving ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurial endeavours, an official statement said.

Over a short period of a few years, SKUASTK’s vibrant ecosystem for innovators has yielded significant results. These include 27 registered Startups of Students and Faculty and 15 patents, a number of commercialised technologies.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof.Nazir Ahmad Ganai while congratulating the two young researchers impressed upon them to take advantage of the support system of the university at its Incubation Centre (SKIIEC) for commercialisation of the technologies.

Vice Chancellor also complimented SKIIE Centre and all mentors associated with the incubation centre particularly the mentors of two awardees for their significant contribution in creating a vibrant ecosystem of Innovation, Incubation & Startup.