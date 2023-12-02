SKUAST-K scientist attends sustainable agriculture forum in Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, Dec 2: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir scientist Dr Mudasir Gani attended the first ‘International Forum and Exhibition for Sustainable Agriculture (IFESA)’ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A statement said IFESA was organized by Saudi Arabia’s National Research and Development Centre for Sustainable Agriculture (ESTIDAMAH) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in Riyadh earlier this week.

Dr Gani was invited to the forum by ESTIDAMAH as a guest speaker due to his expertise in mass-rearing techniques of insect parasitoids and predators. He delivered a special talk on the ‘Integrated Pest Management’ and biological control of insect pests.

The event was attended by global experts and international companies engaged with the agricultural sector from more than 35 countries and showcased the latest technologies and innovations contributing to sustainable agriculture. The international forum was organised to stimulate research and innovations in agriculture, create more efficient agricultural production systems, build professional networks and exchange ideas for sustainable agriculture.