SKUAST-K startups forge sustainability path, share profit with university

Srinagar, Dec 13: In a ground-breaking development, startups nurtured by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir are setting a remarkable precedent by contributing a share of their profits back to their promoting institution as a commitment to the sustainability of such initiatives at the university for the future entrepreneurs.

A statement said that SKUAST-K’s seven student and faculty startups on Wednesday presented cheques worth Rs 95,000 to Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai at an event held on the sidelines of the IRTIQA-2023 inaugural function. Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology Department, J&K Govt, SaurabhBhagat was the chief guest at the occasion.

The startups that paid back a share of their profits include: Kashvet Innovations Pvt Ltd founded by DrParvezReshi and DrGowher, CashmirBiotecPvt Ltd founded by Dr Khalid Z Masoodi, ZeebaBiotecPvt Ltd founded by DrKhurshid A Bhat, PherobankPvt Ltd founded by DrBarkat Hussain, OrganogreensPvt Ltd founded by Sameena Lone and DrKhurshidHuissain, BB&GG LLP founded by Ahmer Bashir, and Green Food Innovations Pvt Ltd founded by DrSaima Paul.

Prof Ganai, while praising these startup founders, said the amount shared by them today is a testimony to the sustainable model adopted by the university.

Bhagat reiterated that the culture of startups should be taken to the next level by sustaining these initiatives. He appreciated the efforts of SKUAST-K for implementing the sustainability model in letter and spirit.

Presently 21 registered startups are being incubated at the SKUAST-K’s Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre. These startups are founded by both faculty members and students of the university.

SKIIE Centre, on the occasion, distributed Rs 3 lakh among six innovators, whose innovative startup ideas won a national level competition recently.

InainJaies, founder Aqua-Strip: Rapid Septicaemia Detection and Owais Ali Wani founder Decentralization of Waste Management: IoT based Multipurpose Pyrolyser a way forward towards sustainable waste to value generation, were awarded Rs 50,000. Afsha Jan, founder Al- Riziq: The Purest One, and BushraNaaz founder Vegan Meat: Fuel your body with Nature’s best, were awarded Rs 30,000 each, and Mumina Khan founder Silk Fibroin based Scaffolds for Tissue Engineering and Ishfaq Ahmad Wani founder Tech Me Go Pvt Ltd – Fruit Tree Safety Holder, was awarded Rs 20,000 each.