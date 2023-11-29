SKUAST-K student bags ESRI India’s scholarship in GIS

Srinagar, Nov 29: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir student has won ESRI India Master’s scholarship in geographic information systems (GIS).

Mahreen Zahra, a master’s student from the Remote Sensing and Geo-informatics Lab (RSGL), Division of Soil Science, Faculty of Horticulture, has emerged victorious in the highly competitive master scholarship in GIS from ESRI India, a GIS software solutions company.

Mahreen has won this year’s scholarship after participating in a rigorous competition that has received multiple entries from the brightest students across the country. Her proposal on the “Effect of seasonal environmental covariates on digital soil mapping using machine learning and deep learning algorithms” stood out, earning her a scholarship.

Every year ESRI selects only 10 students for the scholarship from hundreds of entries. The scholars work on an innovative project related to GIS.

Mahreen’s innovative approach and dedication to her research have not only brought her personal accolades but also shone a spotlight on the academic excellence at SKUAST K, her supervisor Dr Shabir Ahmed Bangroo, In-charge of RSGL, Division of Soil Science, said.

He said two more students from his lab have qualified for the IIT Bombay FOSSEE GIS Summer Fellowship and Internship, showcasing the lab’s commitment to cutting-edge research.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai congratulated Mahreen and Dr Shabir for their outstanding accomplishment.

Prof Ganai emphasised the crucial role of big data and advanced technologies in achieving the mission of precision agriculture, particularly in the unique agricultural landscape of Kashmir.

Mahreen Zahra’s success not only underscores her individual brilliance but also reflects the commitment of SKUAST K to foster a culture of innovation and excellence in agricultural sciences.