SKUAST Kashmir student bags Incubational Fund Prize

Mahrukh Mir, scholar SKUAST Kashmir under mentorship of IDP SKUAST (K) won the prize for her innovative idea on “IoT” based automatic control and monitoring of button mushroom cultivation”.

Mir received the prize in the recently concluded Innovative Women Ideation Event “WINGS”. It was an initiative by STEP to create an empathetic and supportive environment for new ideas among women to develop and validate their start-up ideas through open exchange with peers and mentors.