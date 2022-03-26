SKUAST Kashmir student bags Incubational Fund Prize

Srinagar, Mar 26: A student of SKUAST Kashmir has bagged the Incubational Fund Prize.
Mahrukh Mir, scholar SKUAST Kashmir under mentorship of IDP SKUAST (K) won the prize for her innovative idea on “IoT” based automatic control and monitoring of button mushroom cultivation”.
Mir received the prize in the recently concluded Innovative Women Ideation Event “WINGS”. It was an initiative by STEP to create an empathetic and supportive environment for new ideas among women to develop and validate their start-up ideas through open exchange with peers and mentors.
Four student innovators got shortlisted for final pitching by WINGS but Mahruk made it to the finals and won a place for incubational fund prize. She was adjudged third among hundreds of innovators who have pitched in front of the jury members during the final pitching round.
Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir congratulated Mehruk and her team and mentors for bringing laurels to the varsity and urged her to continue journey in the arena of innovation and entrepreneurship.