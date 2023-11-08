SKUAST-K’s going global initiative: WSU Australia office bearers interact with students, parents

Srinagar, Nov 8: Under its ‘Going Global Initiative’, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir held a parents awareness program on the Dual Degree Masters Program at the Western Sydney University (WSU), Australia.

A statement said that officer bearers from WSU Australia interacted online with the students and parents to address their concerns and answer their queries regarding the dual degree at the university.

A number of parents and students participated in the awareness program organised by the SKUAST’s International Education Centre, Directorate of Education.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir A Ganai, while interacting with the students and parents, explained the objectives of the programme. He highlighted various initiatives of SKUAST-K regarding the globalization of education and the exciting opportunities SKUAST-K is offering to the enrolled students. He also gave a glimpse of how SKUAST-K has collaborated with various foreign universities across the globe and the performance of the students from SKUAST-K has been exemplary. He said the students who have had an opportunity to visit different foreign universities in countries like the USA, Australia, Europe, Thailand, and China have brought laurels to SKUAST-K by bagging meritorious scholarships and securing their admissions to higher studies with good scholarships.

Director, Education, SKUAST-K, Prof MAA Siddiqui, gave an insight into how the university is breaking the ice by signing MoUs with the top most universities across the globe. He informed about the SKUAST-K perspective of internationalization of education and explained the “Going Global” initiative taken by SKUAST-Kashmir.

Registrar, SKUAST-K, Prof TH Masoodi, summarized the importance of exposure and gave real-life examples of how the perception of individuals gets improved by getting international exposure. He also gave an overview of different programmes that are undertaken by SKUAST-K in collaboration with foreign universities.

Dr Nisha, Head, International Strategy and Partnership WSU, Dr Namrata, Regional Director South Asia WSU Australia joined the programme in online mode and explained the process of collaboration and highlighted the achievements of the WSU, Australia and interacted with the participating students & parents. They addressed all the queries raised by parents and appreciated SKUAST-Kashmir’s efforts to sensitise students to pursue education in foreign universities.

Representatives from J&K Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank provided information about the various education loan facilities available at their banks for students interested in pursuing foreign education.

The sensitisation was aimed at disseminating awareness about the dual-degree programme which is a first of its kind in SKUAST-K. Students were provided the comprehensive information about the dual degree programme its curriculum, international exposure opportunities and the potential benefits it offers for their academic excellence and professional growth.

OSD to VC SKUAST-K, Prof Azmat Alam Khan, Associate Director, International Education Centre, Prof Mohammad Anwar Bhat, Deans/Associate Deans of different faculties and colleges, Heads of Divisions and faculty members of the university besides members of International Education Centre Dr Mudasir Kirman and Dr Ajaz Ahmad Malik participated in the awareness programs.