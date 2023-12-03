SKUAST-K’s skill training for professional business plan formation concludes

Srinagar, Dec 3: A one-week Existing-Management Development Programme (E-MDP) titled ‘Development of Professional Business Plan for Sunrise Industries’ by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir held at Govt College of Women Nawakadal concluded today.

A statement said that the training was organised by the SKUAST-K’s School of Agricultural Economics and Horti Business Management, Faculty of Horticulture under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The programme, which spanned five days, featured a roadmap to business success, highlighting key aspects such as the Canvas Model, Business Plan Exercises, presentation by nine teams for Business ideas and the importance of expert guidance.

Training Coordinator, Dr Omar Fayaz Khan, shared his expertise on fostering business ideas and provided a comprehensive guide on navigating the intricate path to success.

In the feedback section; Anjuman (a student of GCD, Nawakadal) expressed her gratitude to the organizers, emphasizing how the program significantly contributed to her understanding of business development and operations. Another GCD, Nawakadal student Maryam was blessed to be part of the program, extended heartfelt thanks to the coordinator and praised the organizers for their exceptional guidance.

Dr Farhet A Shaheen, faculty at the School of Agriculture Economics apprised students on industries, focusing on sunrise sectors like food processing. He provided insights into the business lifestyle, highlighting numerous opportunities in the sector.

Head, School of AE&HBM, Prof SH Baba, who was the chief guest, shared life experiences with Nawakadal College students, offering valuable advice for leveraging his insights. He discussed capital-intensive commodities, emphasized the prevalence of labour dominance, and touched on the significance of artificial intelligence. Dr Abid Sultan (Co-Coordinator) gave an overview of the program and its purpose to prepare the participants for venturing into various sunrise industries.