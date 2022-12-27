SKUAST-K’s Vegetable Science Division imparts entrepreneurship skills to educated women

In this regard, a six week training programme was conducted by the Vegetable Science Division from November 15. The valedictory function of the six weekprogramme was held on Tuesday at SKUAST-K main campus, Shalimar.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Assistant professor Vegetable Science Division, Prof Ummyiah H Masoodi said the entrepreneurship based six week training programme was conducted to encourage the educated females to start their business ventures.