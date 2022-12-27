SKUAST-K’s Vegetable Science Division imparts entrepreneurship skills to educated women

Srinagar, Dec 27: The Vegetable Science Division of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) has taken an initiative to impart entrepreneurship skills to educated women to enable them to start their own business ventures.
In this regard, a six week training programme was conducted by the Vegetable Science Division from November 15. The valedictory function of the six weekprogramme was held on Tuesday at SKUAST-K main campus, Shalimar.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Assistant professor Vegetable Science Division, Prof Ummyiah H Masoodi said the entrepreneurship based six week training programme was conducted to encourage the educated females to start their business ventures.
The theme of the six week entrepreneurship and skill development training programme on hydroponics in vegetable Crops- An emerging Technology, was to focus on enhancing productivity, quality and income of the small and marginal farmers.
The training programme was sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).
The training was held in Repora Lar area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and each training programme was attended by a group of 25 participants each day.
“We found many educated unemployed females in the district and other areas who have the raw material of the vegetable available with them, so we wanted to give them some skills so that they can start their business venture,” Prof Masoodi said.
She said there is huge interest and passion among educated females who want to become self reliant but lack skills to take off.
“Our motive was to train them to use their passion and become self dependent by starting their business ventures,” she said.
She said training was given on vermicomposting process Onion Pran production, hydroponics, Nursery raising and early vegetable cultivation as well.
“Our target helped the target audience with a lot of benefits as they got to know about entrepreneurship skills and knowledge about market demands,” she said. Earlier speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Maqbool shared his experience as a progressive farmer and said the varsity, particularly the vegetable Science Division has helped several farmers to start their own business ventures.
He however raised the issue of market demands noting that the vegetables or the crops they grow at their farms do not have the market demand as per their expectation.
“For example, we have an expenditure of more than Rs 100 on one kg mushroom but in the market we get only Rs 100 to sell it. This is a serious issue for us,” he said.
To this, Prof. Ummyiah H Masoodi said the farmers have to work hard and make their marketing strong.
“In every sector, not the production but marketing matters. The Marketing strategies of the farmers need to be strengthened all over India and abroad as well,” she said.
Besides Prof Ummyiah H Masoodi who coordinated training on sustainable agriculture and self employment, the six week training programme was coordinated by Dr. Syed Berjes Zehra who gave training on Vermi-composting as a step towards organic farming.
Dr RakhshandaAnayat gave training on Nursery raising and off-season cultivation of vegetables under protected cultivation while Dr Gazala Nazir coordinated the training on improved production technology, processing and value addition Onion and Pran for boosting the economy of the region.
Director Planning and monitoring SKUAST-K Prof Haroon Naik was the Chief guest at the valedictory function. He was apprised by the trainees about their learning experiences during the training programmes.
Dean faculty of Horticulture, Professor Shabir Ahmad Wani was also present at the occasion.
Director Planning and Monitoring and Dean Faculty of Horticulture SKUAST-K congratulated the course coordinators and division of Vegetable science for successful completion of the training.
Head Division of Vegetable Science Prof M.I Makhdoomi in his address spoke about the importance of entrepreneurship oriented vegetable production.
The programme was also attended by various scientists of the division of vegetable science.