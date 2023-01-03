SKUAST organises training programme

As per the statement, the programme is being organised by the Division of Food Science & Technology; SKUAST-Kashmir, Shalimar and sponsored by MSME, Govt of India.

The ceremony commenced with the welcome address by Prof. Syed Zameer Hussain, Professor and Head, Division of Food Science and Technology, who formally welcomed the dignitaries, speakers & participants of the training programme. He deliberated upon the quality deterioration in perishable products like apples with time and highlighted the need to have integrated strategies for the quality retention of perishables. Four books published by international and national publishers and authored by faculty and scholars of the Division of Food Science and Technology were also released on the occasion.