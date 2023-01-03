SKUAST organises training programme

Srinagar, Jan 3: The inaugural ceremony of a one-week training programme on “Integrated Supply Chain Management of High-Value Cash Crops with special reference to Apple and Saffron” was conducted organised in the conference hall of Vice Chancellor secretariat, SKUAST-Kashmir.
As per the statement, the programme is being organised by the Division of Food Science & Technology; SKUAST-Kashmir, Shalimar and sponsored by MSME, Govt of India.
The ceremony commenced with the welcome address by Prof. Syed Zameer Hussain, Professor and Head, Division of Food Science and Technology, who formally welcomed the dignitaries, speakers & participants of the training programme. He deliberated upon the quality deterioration in perishable products like apples with time and highlighted the need to have integrated strategies for the quality retention of perishables. Four books published by international and national publishers and authored by faculty and scholars of the Division of Food Science and Technology were also released on the occasion.
Prof Shabir Ahmad Wani, Dean Faculty of Horticulture, gave an overall scenario of supply chain management in Jammu and Kashmir and outlined the existing gaps. He also informed about government policies for the promotion of intelligent marketing strategies.
Dr Tanweer Alam, Director IIP Mumbai, highlighted the need for the establishment of a regional centre of IIP in Jammu & Kashmir so that customized packaging is developed for local GI-tagged and niche products.
Prof K Narsaiah, ADG Process Engineering ICAR, Delhi elaborated on the need for entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector and informed that ICAR is ready to support many endeavours.
Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganaie in a presidential address informed the house about the rolling out of a new agriculture policy by the government for the promotion of agriculture in J&K in a holistic manner. He stressed upon the need for market linkage and export promotion of locally grown produce. He also informed about the establishment of Agri-Startup parks to boost entrepreneurship in this sector.