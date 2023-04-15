Skyrocketing airfares to J&K: KCCI seeks Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA’s intervention

"KCCI has earlier expressed its grave concern about such ill-advised unwarranted fare hiking practice by the concerned airlines bulk ticket booking operators as it was also observed by the Department-related Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, Government of India. It appears that the Airlines operators on Delhi/Jammu/Srinagar air route have not taken the clear recommendation of the said Department- related Parliamentary Committee on the subject seriously but are instead hiking the fares irrationally which is tantamount to undue profiteering by the Airlines causing hurdle to the tourist movement."

"While the observations of the said Department-related Parliamentary Committee have reproduced herein below again The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry would earnestly request the Minister for Civil Aviation and Director General Civil Aviation Government of India to have the recommendation of said Department-related Parliamentary Committee implemented in letter and spirit without fail," reads the statement.