SLC sanctions 46 subsidy cases under IDS

During the meeting, the committee held in-depth deliberations on 46 subsidy cases pertaining to 3 per cent Interest Subsidy, 100 per cent Insurance Subsidy,30 percent Capital Investment Subsidy under central package and 30 per cent CCIIAC and 3 per cent CII under IDS-2017.

The Committee sanctioned 46 cases of 30 percent Capital Investment Subsidy, 3 percent Interest Subsidy, 100 per cent Insurance Subsidy and 30 percent CCIIAC amounting to Rs.15.40 Crore for Jammu & Kashmir