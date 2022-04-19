SLC sanctions 46 subsidy cases under IDS

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Ranjan Prakash Thakur today chaired separate meetings of State Level Committees (SLC) for sanctioning of subsidy cases under the Central Package of incentives and sanctioning of 30 percent Central Capital Investment Incentive for Access to Credit (CCIIAC) and 3 percent Central Interest Incentive (CII) under Industrial Development Scheme (IDS-2017) at Udyog Bhawan here.
During the meeting, the committee held in-depth deliberations on 46 subsidy cases pertaining to 3 per cent Interest Subsidy, 100 per cent Insurance Subsidy,30 percent Capital Investment Subsidy under central package and 30 per cent CCIIAC and 3 per cent CII under IDS-2017.
The Committee sanctioned 46 cases of 30 percent Capital Investment Subsidy, 3 percent Interest Subsidy, 100 per cent Insurance Subsidy and 30 percent CCIIAC amounting to Rs.15.40 Crore for Jammu & Kashmir
Speaking during the meeting, the Principal Secretary stressed upon all the General Managers to clear the backlog of cases pending in DICs. Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra; Director Finance I&C, R C Kotwal; Representative of DGAT, Chairman Federation of Industries Jammu, Rajesh Jain, Representative of JKDFC, Representatives of Banks, Concerned General Managers of DIC’s of Jammu Division attended the meeting in person while as Director I&C, Kashmir Mahmood Shah; MD JKDFC, Jivisha Joshi, concerned General Managers of DICs, Representatives of Banks and other officials attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.