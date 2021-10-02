Slump in walnut kernel prices worry farmers

Kupwara: Farmers in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district are worried a lot as their walnut produce is fetching lower prices resulting in huge losses to them.

Farmers and walnut traders complain that the prices of walnut kernels have dipped by over 50 percent in the last one year.

They said that the first grade walnut kernel is being sold at Rs 500-600 rupees per kg which used to fetch Rs 1000 to 1000 a kg.

“Same quality was being sold at Rs 1000-1100 per kg last year but this year they were unable to figure out why the rates have plummeted so much,” farmers rued.