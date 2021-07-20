Small commercial vehicles distributed among beneficiaries under ‘Mumkin’

Srinagar: To uplift, mentor and provide sustainable livelihood to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the UT administration has launched youth livelihood programme ‘Mumkin’ under Mission Youth in transport sector, in partnership with Ashok Leyland.
Under the ‘Mumkin’ scheme, small commercial vehicles are being provided to the youth with reasonable subsidies both from the manufacturer and the government, enabling them to earn a decent livelihood.
At Baramulla: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar in presence of SSP BaramullaRayees Mohammad Bhat today distributed highly subsidized small commercial vehicles among 28 young beneficiaries of the district.
While giving further information about the programme, the DC said that Banking Partner shall extend loan facility to the extent of 100 percent of the On-road Price of the vehicle to be purchased.
He added that Mission Youth shall provide 10 percent of on-road price of the vehicle (whichever is lesser) as upfront subsidy. The Vehicle manufacturer (Scheme Partner of Govt.) shall also provide an upfront special discount, not less than the amount of subsidy.
At Anantnag: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr. PiyushSingla today handed over four Small Commercial Vehicles to the beneficiaries of the district under Customised Livelihood Generation Scheme, Mumkin, during a vehicle distribution ceremony held at Dak Bungalow Khanabal, here.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Bashir Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Development, Nisar Ahmad, Lead District Manager, Mohammad Aafaq, AD Employment Zameer Ahmad, ARTO, Shabir Ahmad and other concerned officers were present during the ceremony.
Earlier, the DDC visited Hakura and inaugurated an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in presence of LDM, there.
At Shopian: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today distributed subsidized small commercial vehicles among two young beneficiaries of the district in presence of ADC, CPO, AO, District Lead Bank Officer Shopian, Representative of Leyland and other concerned officers and officials at mini secretariat Arhama, here.
He said these mini commercial vehicles will enable our youth between the ages of 18 to 35 to contribute to the growth of the district.
Assistant Director Employment Abdul Majid Tantray, informed the DC that as many as 47 applications have been received out of that 29 cases have been approved by the committee.
At Kulgam: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Showkat Ahmad Rather today handed over small commercial vehicles to 14 beneficiaries of the district under ‘Mumkin’ scheme during a distribution ceremony held here within the premises of Employment Exchange Kulgam.
At Bandipora: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, DrOwais Ahmad on Tuesday handed over commercial vehicles to the beneficiaries under ‘Customized Livelihood Generation Scheme- Mumkin- New Possibilities’.
The candidates were earlier approved for the scheme by the District Level Implementation Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner. The selected candidates received the vehicles in a function organized at Mini-Secretariat Bandipora. The vehicles included Ashok Leyland Dost having an on road price of Rs 7.76 Lac approximately and Mahindra Bolero Max Truck costing about 7.88 lac.
The candidates got a 10 percent subsidy each from the manufacturing company of the vehicle and Mission Youth i.e 20 percent of vehicle cost besides hassle free loan for the remaining cost from J&K Bank. The selected candidates do not have to give any guarantee nor margin money to the bank for buying a vehicle on loan.
ARTO Bandipora, SuhaibWani, Assistant Director Employment ShabnumArif, Career Counseling Officer and Employment Officer besides other senior officers of the district were present on the occasion.