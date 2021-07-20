Small commercial vehicles distributed among beneficiaries under ‘Mumkin’

Srinagar: To uplift, mentor and provide sustainable livelihood to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the UT administration has launched youth livelihood programme ‘Mumkin’ under Mission Youth in transport sector, in partnership with Ashok Leyland.

Under the ‘Mumkin’ scheme, small commercial vehicles are being provided to the youth with reasonable subsidies both from the manufacturer and the government, enabling them to earn a decent livelihood.

At Baramulla: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar in presence of SSP BaramullaRayees Mohammad Bhat today distributed highly subsidized small commercial vehicles among 28 young beneficiaries of the district.

While giving further information about the programme, the DC said that Banking Partner shall extend loan facility to the extent of 100 percent of the On-road Price of the vehicle to be purchased.

He added that Mission Youth shall provide 10 percent of on-road price of the vehicle (whichever is lesser) as upfront subsidy. The Vehicle manufacturer (Scheme Partner of Govt.) shall also provide an upfront special discount, not less than the amount of subsidy.

At Anantnag: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr. PiyushSingla today handed over four Small Commercial Vehicles to the beneficiaries of the district under Customised Livelihood Generation Scheme, Mumkin, during a vehicle distribution ceremony held at Dak Bungalow Khanabal, here.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Bashir Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Development, Nisar Ahmad, Lead District Manager, Mohammad Aafaq, AD Employment Zameer Ahmad, ARTO, Shabir Ahmad and other concerned officers were present during the ceremony.