Smartphone sales in India grow 12% in 2021: Report

After a tough start to the year, due to the second wave of Covid-19, India recovered strongly in the second half, reports market research firm Canalys.

"Thanks to the vaccination rollout, market reopening and pent-up demand, smartphone shipments reached all-time highs for the full-year. Growth is expected to continue in 2022, driven by both replacement demand and new customers migrating to smartphones," Sanyam Chaurasia, Analyst Canalys said in a statement.