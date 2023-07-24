SMS glitch | Subscribers lament poor EPFO service

Srinagar, July 24: Hundreds of employees from several departments, including private firms, have complained about not receiving monthly Provident Fund information.
They claim that they are experiencing inconvenience as a result of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) failing to deliver SMS to its subscribing employees.
Employees who are dissatisfied stated that they are unable to examine their account data on a monthly basis owing to the ongoing problem.
"The problem has been affecting us whenever we try to access our account information. It is critical that we maintain track of our Universal Account Number (UAN). We can't keep track of our transactions when we don't receive any messaging updates," stated one employee.
Another employee stated that they receive messages at times and then do not receive messages for five to six months, making it difficult for them to determine if the money from their company and their contribution has been credited or not.
Provident Fund Commissioner J&K and Ladakh, Rizwan Uddin said that the issue is from the Delhi server, which sometimes creates these glitches.
“There is an issue from the Delhi server which is why there is a glitch in SMS service. Had the issue been from J&K, we would have fixed it from here. Employees can try other ways like via call,” he said.