Snow Spice restaurant inaugurated in Gulmarg

Gulmarg, Dec 2: In a bid to give the best culinary experience to Tourists in the famous hill station Gulmarg, Snow Spice, a new restaurant cum café, was inaugurated in North Kashmir’s Gulmarg.

A young entrepreneur, Shahid Rasool, established the outlet. He said that he opened the outlet in the hill station to give authentic, Kashmir and fast food to visitors who have very limited options in Gulmarg.

The launch event was attended by prominent figures in the hospitality sector, including the CEO of Gulmarg, Waseem Raja, Assistant Director of Tourism, Javiad ul Rahman, IISM principal Colonel Thappa, SHO Gulmarg Haroon among others. Shahid said that over the years he witnessed tourists feeling disappointed with the limited options of food outlets in Gulmarg.

“We mostly have Dhaba-style outlets here with limited options on the menu. I have worked in adventure tourism for years here, and many times my guests ask for a place with a good ambience and hygienic food. This outlet has been conceptualized keeping the same in mind,” Shahid said

He said that with its strategic location in the heart of Gulmarg, “Snow Spice” aims to become a go-to destination for both locals and tourists seeking a good culinary experience.