Snowfall rekindles hope of spurt in tourist arrivals to Gulmarg

“We have been preparing for the past one month to welcome ski and winter sports enthusiasts to Kashmir,” said Shahid Rasool, a 29-year-old owner of Gulmarg Ski school.

Rasool said that more than the expected number of bookings has already come for this winter which they deem as a good sign for the business.

“The first batch of Ski enthusiasts will arrive in mid-December when there will be enough snow on the slopes. We have been busy for the past 20 days buying new equipment, hiring staff, and preparing lodging facilities for incoming guests. Most of the bookings are from different states of India but we are also expecting international tourists as Covid restrictions have eased,” Rasool said.