Soaring airfares to Srinagar, other destinations play spoiler for family holidays

Airfares to Srinagar, Goa, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Dehradun and Kathmandu have soared beyond the reach of middle-class families and record cancellations have taken place in the past week.

“We had planned to visit Srinagar in mid-June but the airfares are now beyond our reach. The one-way air fares are between Rs 11,000 and Rs 18,000 and I cannot afford it for my family of five. I am told that taxis in Srinagar have also increased their rates,” said Rajeshwar Singh, an executive in a telecom company.