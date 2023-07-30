Soaring vegetable prices burn a hole in consumers’ pockets

Staple vegetables, which are utilised in every home, have seen a significant spike in price, with rainfall lashing Kashmir for the past two weeks also affecting local output, fueling further price increases.

Collard green is marketed at Rs 70-80 per kilogramme, gourd is priced at Rs 70, bitter gourd is priced at Rs 120 per kilogramme, peas are priced at Rs 120/kg, and brinjal is priced at Rs 80/kg.

Constant rains in Kashmir over the previous two weeks have hampered local agricultural crop output, putting a strain on imports to fulfil local demand, and raising vegetable prices on the market.