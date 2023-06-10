Solitarian Group holds customer meet

Srinagar: A customer meet of leading real estate Company Solitarian Group was held in Srinagar.

A statement said that the meeting was attended by Arjun Preet Singh, Managing Director, Azad Lone BH, Arshid Bashir Akhoon, Vice President, and Shadab Amin, Zahoor Ahmad War Vice President of the company.

The event was organised to connect with the customers and understand their requirements and feedback to improve the services provided by the company.

The customer meet was well attended by a large number of customers from various parts of the city.

During the event, the top officials of the company interacted with the customers and addressed their queries and concerns. They also gave a brief overview of the company's performance and future plans.