Sonamarg hoteliers announce special winter package to woo tourists

Srinagar: The hotel owners in Sonamarg announced a special winter package in an effort to draw visitors to the tourist destination during the winter, which is regarded as a lean period.

According to a statement issued here, the decision in this regard was taken during a meeting held under the chairmanship of the President, Hoteliers Club Sonamarg Chapter, Farooq Ahmad Hafiz, Secretary General Hoteliers Club Tariq Ghani in which Sonmarg hoteliers and members from Byopar Mandal were present.

“Farooq Hafiz, unveiled a unique winter package during the meeting to boost winter travel to Sonmarg. It was requested by every hotelier in Sonamarg that they remain open throughout the winter,” reads a statement.

According to Tariq Ghani, Sonmarg will be marketed as a destination for all four seasons, particularly during the winter. As part of a special offer, the President offered a 20% discount for all Sonmarg hotels from November 15 through March 1, 2023.

Farooq Hafiz asked officials, in particular the Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole, DC Ganderbal, and Director of Tourism, to give all amenities for the winter season so that hoteliers can manage their properties successfully.

In the winter, Secretary-General Tariq Ghani asked Divisional Administration to offer 24-hour water and electricity supply as well as prompt road clearing. Additionally, he asked that hotel access roads be macadamized by October 15, at the earliest.

“To promote winter tourism in J&K, the members decided on a special price package,” the statement adds.