‘Sonamarg, Yusmarg, Doodpathri to remain open for winter tourism’

Srinagar: The various tourist destinations in Kashmir will finally remain open over the winter, according to Fazl ul Haseeb, director of tourism in Kashmir, who made the announcement on Saturday.

He stated that this winter will see the opening of several popular tourist spots, including Sonamarg, Yusmarg, and Doodpathri. He claimed that the administration is making every effort to expand winter tourism beyond the well-known ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir.

In order to draw tourists, he added, the government intends to incorporate adventure sports and other activities in these regions.